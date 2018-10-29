Crime
October 29, 2018 4:35 pm
Updated: October 29, 2018 4:45 pm

Elderly woman airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo regional police say a woman was airlifted to Hamilton following a serious collision Sunday night.

File photo
A A

An elderly woman was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton after being struck by a car in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say the woman, who was in her 60s, was crossing the road near the intersection of Courtland and Stirling avenues when she was hit by a car.

READ MORE: Woman charged with DUI after crashing in Wellesley with infant in car

Police described her injuries as serious.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Courtland avenue
Courtland Stirling accident
Courtland Stirling pedestrian hit
Courtlaned and Stirling
Hamilton
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
pedestrian hit
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News