Elderly woman airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Kitchener
A A
An elderly woman was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton after being struck by a car in Kitchener on Sunday night.
Waterloo Regional Police say the woman, who was in her 60s, was crossing the road near the intersection of Courtland and Stirling avenues when she was hit by a car.
READ MORE: Woman charged with DUI after crashing in Wellesley with infant in car
Police described her injuries as serious.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.