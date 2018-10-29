Elderly woman airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Kitchener

An elderly woman was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton after being struck by a car in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say the woman, who was in her 60s, was crossing the road near the intersection of Courtland and Stirling avenues when she was hit by a car.

Police described her injuries as serious.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.