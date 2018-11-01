Welcome to Winnipeg: My second day of work I was run over by a car

Fresh off a 28-hour drive from Terrace, BC, on my way in to my second day of work, I was hit by an SUV crossing a Winnipeg street.

I got into Winnipeg on a Friday — it took me just four days to end up in the back of an ambulance en route to the Health Science Centre.

READ MORE: Changes to security, visiting hours at Health Sciences Centre

I left an apartment viewing at 8:30 a.m. last Tuesday, and I began walking north on St. Mary’s Road towards downtown. I had no idea where to cross to end up on the correct side of the street.

I chose to cross two lanes of traffic at Stradbrook Avenue and Main, just before the Norwood Bridge.

I stepped out, phone in hand, when I saw an SUV approaching much faster than it should’ve been, considering I had a walk light.

I looked at the SUV. I looked back at the walk light. He was not stopping. I turned back towards the curb with one thought … get out of the way!

I took another step, took a breath and by the time I exhaled, I was hit.

READ MORE: Crosswalks not so clear-cut for Winnipeg drivers and pedestrians

My left leg was run over by the front and back tires of the vehicle.

I stood up immediately in shock, feeling for my wallet, phone and keys. Then my legs gave out and I fell to the ground.

I looked at the driver who got out of his car. He looked back at me and said “Are you okay? I have an appointment to get to.”

The next thing I remember was four people crowded around me with blankets asking if I was OK.

I asked what happened and after glancing down, seeing my lower half shaking uncontrollably with blood everywhere, I figured it out.

I had no idea it was possible to be this cold.

I was amazed at how many people pulled over to help me. I remember one person saying he was a doctor, while others were covering me up with blankets telling me I was struck by a car, 911 had been called and I was going to be okay.

Determined to get to work on at my new job, I tried to stand up. Everyone around me told me to stay down. Everything felt like it was in slow motion.

People started to ask me questions like, where I was from, what I did for work, and as I explained I was on my way to my second day on the job, I lost track of how many times I heard the words “Welcome to Winnipeg.”

READ MORE: Lonely Planet loves Manitoba: Travel giant puts province on top 10 list for 2019

One of the only things keeping me from losing my mind was the fact every single person helping, seemed like the nicest person I had ever met.

Soon I was on a stretcher in the ambulance, in a neck brace, being told there could be severe damage to my head, neck, and leg — every possibility between paralysis and not being able to work again flashed through my mind.

I pleaded with the paramedic to call my boss, because despite the fact that I might be permanently mangled beyond repair, my primary concern was making sure they didn’t think I had quit on my second day.

After arriving at HSC, I went through countless tests — X- Rays, CT Scans, injections of medicines I can’t pronounce through my IV — before I found myself waiting in the Emergency Room with my Auntie. I was moved around a couple times to different beds, hoping it was nothing serious.

Four hours later, a doctor explained, somehow, that an SUV weighing 3,560 pounds ran me over and didn’t break, tear, or permanently injure anything.

I walked out of the hospital under my own power after my action-packed fourth full day in Winnipeg.

Oh and by the way, I got the apartment, meaning I’ll be able to cross that intersection twice a day.