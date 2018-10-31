Visiting hours cut as Health Sciences Centre boosts security for staff, patients

The Health Sciences Centre is adding more measures to enhance security.

Those measures include placing limits on after-hour visits to adult medicine, surgery, rehab and addictions inpatient care during evening hours.

Exterior doors will be locked at 8:30 p.m.

This is just another measure taken by the hospital to deal with a recent spike in violent incidents, triggered by the meth crisis.

Other moves already taken include adding security members, increased vehicle patrols and additional training for staff.

A trial of these measures will continue running for several weeks, after which a review will be conducted.

Emergency services will still remain open 24 hours a week.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union says that while this is a step in the right direction, they continue to demand elevated legal authority for security officers.