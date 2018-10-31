Health
October 31, 2018

Visiting hours cut as Health Sciences Centre boosts security for staff, patients

The Health Sciences Centre is adding more measures to enhance security.

Those measures include placing limits on after-hour visits to adult medicine, surgery, rehab and addictions inpatient care during evening hours.

Exterior doors will be locked at 8:30 p.m.

This is just another measure taken by the hospital to deal with a recent spike in violent incidents, triggered by the meth crisis.

Other moves already taken include adding security members, increased vehicle patrols and additional training for staff.

A trial of these measures will continue running for several weeks, after which a review will be conducted.

Emergency services will still remain open 24 hours a week.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union says that while this is a step in the right direction, they continue to demand elevated legal authority for security officers.

 

