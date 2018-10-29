Regina police search for three suspects involved in robbery just east of downtown

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help identifying three suspects involved in a robbery in the Broders Annex neighbourhood on Sunday.

Officers were called to a residence in 2000 block of Broder Street at around 6: 30 p.m. when three men entered a home and demanded money and property.

Their faces were covered and two of them were carrying a gun. The suspects were able to contain an undisclosed amount of money and property and fled the area in a dark coloured vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The first suspect is described as Aboriginal, six feet tall, 230 pounds, wearing dark clothing and a red bandana covering his face.

The second suspect is described as Aboriginal, around six feet two inches tall, between 230-250 pounds, wearing dark clothing and a bandana covering his face.

The third suspect is described as Aboriginal, five feet 10 inches tall, wearing a blue or green winter jacket and a bandana covering his face.

If anyone has information you are asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).