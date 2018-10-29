Crime
October 29, 2018 10:11 am

Suspect wanted in pair of voyeurism incidents at Oshawa shopping mall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Durham Regional Police
OSHAWA, Ont. – Police say they’re looking for a suspect after two alleged incidents of voyeurism in southern Ontario.

Durham Region police say the most recent incident took place last month at a shopping mall in Oshawa, Ont.

They say a man was using the washroom when he noticed that a man in the next stall was filming him.

When he confronted the suspect, police say he fled.

They say they’ve determined that a very similar incident from a few weeks earlier involved the same suspect.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the man and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Durham Region Police
Oshawa
Shopping Mall
Surveillance Photo
Suspect
Voyeurism
Washroom
washroom stall

