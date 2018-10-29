13-year-old boy dies in ATV crash in New Brunswick

A 13-year-old boy has been killed in an ATV crash in New Brunswick.

RCMP say officers responded to the crash at around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 27 near Route 305 in Haut-Lamèque, N.B.

The driver, who was the sole occupant on the ATV, had lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a gravel pit.

The boy, who was from Lamèque, was taken to hospital in Tracadie before being transferred to the Moncton Hospital. Police say he died of his injuries on Oct. 28.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.