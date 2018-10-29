Police investigating after baseball diamond in Huntsville damaged

Police are investigating after a baseball diamond in Huntsville was damaged.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Oct. 16, officers received a report that significant damage was done to the baseball diamond on William Street.

Police say sometime between 4 p.m. on Oct. 15, and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, unknown culprits drove through a gap in the fence and onto the baseball diamond tearing up a significant amount of the turf.

Officers say their investigation has revealed there were two vehicles involved in the incident. Police say one of the vehicles involved is possibly a pickup truck, the other is likely a smaller sedan or SUV.

According to police, the damage is estimated at around $3,000.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).