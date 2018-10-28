Crime
October 28, 2018 8:58 pm

Police arrest 1 of 2 men after guns stolen in Chestermere

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP said the suspects tried to steal six guns, but ended up with four.

File/Global News
A A

RCMP have arrested a man after a robbery in Chestermere on Saturday.

During the break and enter, firearms were stolen from a resident at around 7:30 a.m.

RCMP said the suspects tried to steal six guns, but ended up with four.

RCMP said two men were involved, and while one was arrested with charges pending, the other suspect is on the loose.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
break and enter Chestermere
Chestermere break and enter
Chestermere guns stolen
Chestermere RCMP
Chestermere robbery
Chestermere stolen guns
guns stolen chestermere
RCMP
robbery Chestermere

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News