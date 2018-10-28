Police arrest 1 of 2 men after guns stolen in Chestermere
RCMP have arrested a man after a robbery in Chestermere on Saturday.
During the break and enter, firearms were stolen from a resident at around 7:30 a.m.
RCMP said the suspects tried to steal six guns, but ended up with four.
RCMP said two men were involved, and while one was arrested with charges pending, the other suspect is on the loose.
