Fredericton IT, cybersecurity firm attracting international attention

A Fredericton IT and cybersecurity firm just got a big investment from the New Brunswick government, and the province isn’t the only one taking notice.

Beauceron has recently received $1.5 million in funding from New Brunswick’s innovation fund — and the company’s CEO says it’s just beginning for the startup.

“Building a business is like climbing a mountain: you’re never ever quite at the peak, you’re always onto the next area,” said David Shipley on Saturday.

“We built a technology to help foster that sense of community and cyber safety culture and we’ve helped to introduce concepts around awareness like accountability. ”

Beauceron was formed in 2015, when the University of New Brunswick was looking to assess its own cybersecurity.

It’s now the first Canadian firm to be accepted into a global security accelerator, an international group of companies looking to make the online world safer.

As Shipley describes it, the $1.5 million is the company’s ticket to bigger things.

“How do we grow and scale it further and what speed do we want to grow, and there can be a lot of stress and anxiety,” he said, describing the ways the funding will help.

The company’s boost in funding and increase in attention has helped draw international attention for other New Brunswick startups, too.

Shipley believes there’s an “incredible amount” of cybersecurity talent in the province, and he intends to keep making investments in New Brunswick.

“We are absolutely committed to growing the company here in Fredericton,” said Shipley.

“We are running out of space now because we’re quickly hiring so many people.”

