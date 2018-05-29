Canada
May 29, 2018 11:19 am

New Brunswick premier heads to Toronto to attract more cybersecurity jobs

By Staff The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant at a news conference on May 11, 2018

Andrew Cromwell/ Global News
New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is off to Toronto this week in an effort to attract more cybersecurity jobs to his province.

Gallant will meet with officials of Siemens, who are looking for a location to build a “global centre of confidence” in cybersecurity.

He says the centre would include dozens of high-paying jobs, with the potential for dozens more during a second phase.

Siemens already has a large presence in the province with facilities to develop smart-grid technology.

New Brunswick is becoming a cybersecurity hub with major investments by companies like IBM and TD Bank, and the Canadian Cybersecurity Institute at the University of New Brunswick.

Gallant says cybersecurity is a major challenge for businesses, organizations and countries around the world, which makes it a huge economic opportunity as well.

