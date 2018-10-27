Calgary police increase patrols in wake of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Calgary police are increasing their patrol efforts in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11 people on Saturday.

“Members of the Calgary Police Service take this very seriously,” said Acting Duty Inspector Jeff MacQueen, offering his condolences to those killed and injured.

“It’s concerning when you hear of other officers, anywhere in the world, that are injured in the line of duty or shot or targeted by offenders,” he added. “There’s a risk in policing and that is something that’s taken seriously and we have the equipment to deal with that. But I think the officers realize that working together with the community, we can support one another.”

Members of the Calgary Jewish community contacted the police out of concern for safety after the shooting, MacQueen said.

In response, officers have put out extra patrols around Jewish centres and synagogues, and plan to spend extra time in these areas.

“These patrols are routine,” MacQueen said. “We don’t have any intelligence or information to indicate that there’s any threats here in Canada or in Calgary. These are just precautionary [measures] and for support.”

If you have concerns, contact the police at 403-266-1234 or their Diversity Resources Unit at 403-428-8399.

The Calgary Jewish Federation (CJF) responded to news of the shooting on Saturday, calling the act “hateful and senseless.”

“The events this morning in Pittsburgh are tragic, and devastating to the world’s Jewish community,” said Adam Silver, CJF CEO, in a statement to Global News.

“Together we mourn the murder of Jews, murdered simply for being Jews,” he added. “This hateful and senseless act has taken lives of innocent congregants and injured others, including members of the local Pittsburgh law enforcement community.”

“Our community will remain strong in the face of hateful acts.”

The Calgary Flames tweeted: “Our thoughts and hearts are with the city of Pittsburgh and everyone affected by today’s tragic incident.”

