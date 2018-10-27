‘Horrendous anti-Semitic brutality’: Israel’s Netanyahu decries Pittsburgh mass shooting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he was “heartbroken and appalled” by a shooting attack in a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed at least eight people.

“The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh, we stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality and we all pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Local authorities and media said a gunman yelling “All Jews must die” stormed the synagogue during Saturday services and shot worshipers, killing at least eight people and wounding six others including four police officers before he was arrested.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett said he would travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday to offer his support to the Jewish community there and that he has instructed his team to prepare any assistance that might be required.

“The State of Israel is deeply pained by this terrible anti-Semitic murder. Our Jewish brothers and sisters came under a murderous attack while at prayer. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured, as we pray this is the last such event,” Bennett said in a statement.