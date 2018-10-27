This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: October 27

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

“Swab the World:” a foundation aiming to increase and diversify stem cell donations

Nearly four years ago, Mai Duong made a desperate public plea to find a stem cell match.

Duong was trying to survive her second bout of leukemia after her first diagnosis in 2013 and she needed stem cells to save her life.

Her plea was successful, and this week, she’s honoring a pledge to help the other 18,000 patients around the world still looking for a stem cell match.

Duong sits down with Global’s Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard and speaks about her new foundation, Swab the World.

Pipe bombs mailed across the United States

Graham Dodds, an associate professor of political science at Concordia University, joins senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss the alarming turn of events in the U.S. after several prominent Democrats and their supporters were the target of bomb threats.

Town of Mount-Royal vs the Caisse de dépôt

There’s a battle brewing between residents in the Town of Mount Royal and the Caisse de dépôt, as four lines of the Caisse’s new electric train will converge in the tiny bedroom community.

That means residents will be subjected to 550 trains per day running through their town, 20 hours a day.

The mayor, Philippe Roy, talks to senior anchor Jamie Orchard as he is inviting the Caisse to sit on a consultation committee to come up with solutions, including building over the tracks to ease noise concerns.

