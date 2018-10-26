Cesar Sayoc Jr. arrested in U.S. pipe bomb investigation

U.S. Federal law enforcement officials have arrested a person in connection with the suspicious packages that have been sent to prominent Democrats over the past week.

The man was identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr. by NBC. Reports say Sayoc Jr. was known to police and that DNA played a part in identifying him

The FBI confirmed they had one person in custody on Friday morning. A law enforcement official told Reuters other suspects are still being considered.

NBC reported the arrest took place in Florida.

Video showed federal agents and police officers examining a white van in the parking lot of a business in Plantation, Fla., in connection to the investigation.

The van, which had several stickers on the windows, including American flags, has since been towed away by officials.

The FBI has been working with law enforcement officials across the country to find the culprit since the first package was found Monday night.

Since then, another 12 packages – all sent in a brown package and with six stamps, and all with the return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz – were sent to frequent Trump critics including former president Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, current elected Democrats and other former Obama administration officials.

The FBI has been searching a post office in Opa-locka, Fla. since Thursday night in connection with the incidents – and officials had found a package sent to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker at that facility.

Another package was found Friday morning at a New York postal facility addressed to former national intelligence director James Clapper courtesy of CNN’s New York Bureau. The latest package was found

Clapper said people who have been critics of President Donald Trump should be “on extra alert” and called the incidents “domestic terrorism” in a phone interview on CNN shortly after the package was found.

But he also said that “This is not going to silence this administrations’ critics.”

Clapper stressed that he did not want to suggest any direct link between Trump’s past rhetoric and the packages. But he said Trump should bear responsibility for the “coarseness and uncivility of the dialogue in this country.”

Trump has taken exception to the perceived link between his rhetoric and the intent behind the packages, even though FBI officials have not given a motive for the incidents.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!’” he wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

Later Friday, Wasserman Schultz asked Americans to reduce the political rhetoric to a minimum, calling it “grossly irresponsible” for politicians to continue to stir the pot.

Bombs sent two weeks before midterms

Trump said Friday morning that the bomb scare is distracting from attention on the upcoming midterm elections.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics,” Trump tweeted, shortly before the news of an arrest was made public.

“Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

Trump’s tone regarding the packages has shifted from initially calling for unity to later blaming the press for the divisive political climate.

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

List of those who were sent bombs or suspicious packages (in chronological order)

Democratic donor and philanthropist George Soros (Oct. 22)

Former secretary of state, and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (Oct. 23)

Former president Barack Obama (Oct. 24)

Former CIA director John Brennan, via CNN (Oct. 24)

Former attorney general Eric Holder, found at Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office after being returned to sender (Oct. 24)

Congressperson Maxine Waters, two packages found (Oct. 24)

Actor Robert De Niro (Oct. 25)

Former vice president Joe Biden, two packages found (Oct. 25)

Sen. Cory Booker (Oct. 26)

Former national intelligence director James Clapper, via CNN (Oct. 26)

*With files from the Associated Press