Crime
October 27, 2018 12:24 am

Head of Vancouver Island’s Devils Army biker club charged with 1st-degree murder

By The Canadian Press

Police raided the motorcycle gang clubhouse in connection to a 2016 homicide on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

CFSEU-BC
A A

CAMPBELL RIVER, Canada – The head of an outlaw motorcycle club based on Vancouver Island has been charged with first degree murder in the 2016 death of a mixed martial arts fighter, in what investigators are calling a “significant” arrest.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) of British Columbia, which investigates gang-related crime in the province, says Richard (Ricky) Ernest Alexander is in custody pending further court proceedings related to the death of John Dillon Brown.

Story continues below

READ MORE: B.C. police officers raid Campbell River motorcycle gang clubhouse

Brown was found dead inside his car about 75 kilometres from Campbell River on March 12, 2016, and his death was deemed a “targeted” homicide.

Police say Alexander is well known as the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River.

They describe the Devils Army as a “one per cent” outlaw motorcycle club formed in Campbell River in 2009.

In a statement Friday, police say the investigation involved 200 officers from both the CFSEU and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit, including the execution of a search warrant at the Devils Army clubhouse on Aug. 10, 2017.

“While a charge of first degree murder is significant in any circumstance, this charge is particularly significant as it involves a long-time high ranking member of an Outlaw Motorcycle Club,” Chief Superintendent Trent Rolfe said.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
biker club
Biker Gang
Campbell River
Devils Army
john dillon brown
MMA
outlaw motorcycle club
ricky alexander

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News