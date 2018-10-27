Head of Vancouver Island’s Devils Army biker club charged with 1st-degree murder
CAMPBELL RIVER, Canada – The head of an outlaw motorcycle club based on Vancouver Island has been charged with first degree murder in the 2016 death of a mixed martial arts fighter, in what investigators are calling a “significant” arrest.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) of British Columbia, which investigates gang-related crime in the province, says Richard (Ricky) Ernest Alexander is in custody pending further court proceedings related to the death of John Dillon Brown.
READ MORE: B.C. police officers raid Campbell River motorcycle gang clubhouse
Brown was found dead inside his car about 75 kilometres from Campbell River on March 12, 2016, and his death was deemed a “targeted” homicide.
Police say Alexander is well known as the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River.
They describe the Devils Army as a “one per cent” outlaw motorcycle club formed in Campbell River in 2009.
In a statement Friday, police say the investigation involved 200 officers from both the CFSEU and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit, including the execution of a search warrant at the Devils Army clubhouse on Aug. 10, 2017.
“While a charge of first degree murder is significant in any circumstance, this charge is particularly significant as it involves a long-time high ranking member of an Outlaw Motorcycle Club,” Chief Superintendent Trent Rolfe said.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.