Arrest made after threats trigger lockdown at high school north of Edmonton

A teen has been arrested and is facing charges after threats were allegedly made towards Sturgeon Composite High School, prompting school officials to put the building on lockdown Friday morning, the RCMP said.

Officers responded to a complaint of someone uttering threats that allegedly involved a gun at 9:46 a.m., according to the Morinville RCMP.

“This initial complaint involved two males; one a student of the school and one not a student,” police said.

RCMP and officials with both the school and the Sturgeon Public School Division decided to initiate a “hold and secure” of the building at 10 a.m.

“Students in the school remained in class,” the RCMP said, adding the decision was a “precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students” and that parents were notified.

“The RCMP investigated and while there was no initial threat directed towards the school, or students in the school, a subsequent threat was uttered. As a result of the ongoing investigation, one male youth from Sturgeon County has been arrested and is facing charges.”

Police said the lockdown was lifted at 11:45 a.m.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.