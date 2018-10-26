‘If you’re scared of it, we have it here’: Spooky Smitheman yard back for 2018

It’s an annual tradition in the West Island that is now in its 14th year.

What started out as a decoration rivalry between two brothers has now become a main attraction on Maywood Avenue in Pointe-Claire.

The Smitheman family haunted yard has an elaborate display of ghosts, ghouls, witches and zombies for families to enjoy.

“If you’re scared of it, we have it here,” Brad Smitheman told Global News as he opened the yard to the public for the Halloween season on Friday.

It takes two weeks to put together the mix of sound, movement and colour.

From spooky singing pumpkins to an electric chair, the interactive yard brings in a crowd. The city has started closing off the street on Halloween night to make room for curious bystanders.

Last year, 1,200 people came on Halloween night. The family is expecting 6,000 people to stop by and take part from October 26th to the 31st.

The whole setup is all for a good cause. A donation-at-will box set up in front has helped the family raise $72,000 over the last 13 years for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The fun doesn’t end on Halloween night. The family packs up the show and moves it to a hotel room so that sick kids who were not able to get outside can see the display.

Starting Friday, Oct. 26 and continuing daily until Oct. 31, the yard is open to the public from 6 pm to 9 pm.