Edmontonians still confused over new smoking, cannabis use bylaw

New rules around smoking and vaping tobacco and cannabis have been in effect for more than a week, but some Edmontonians say they are still a little hazy on what they are.

The rules came into effect Oct. 17 and require smokers to be at least 10 metres away from windows, doors and transit stops if they want to light up. They also restrict smoking in certain public places such as parks with playgrounds, cemeteries, outdoor pools and skating rinks.

READ MORE: Edmonton settles on 10-metre buffer zone for smoking, cannabis use around entrances

The permitted zones in the city where people can smoke is also patchwork. Popular areas such as Whyte Avenue have certain areas where smokers are allowed to congregate.

“I don’t like it,” said Kentessa Franson, who has been a smoker for 20 years. Franson spoke to Global News while smoking in a section of Whyte Avenue where she was technically not supposed to.

“I don’t like it because it is confusing and you don’t know if you’re doing something wrong or not.”

Franson only learned of the Whyte Avenue restrictions after Global News pointed them out to her.

“There’s not very many [places],” she said.

“We’re not trying to do anything wrong. We want to do the right thing. It’s just knowing exactly what we’re allowed to do and where we are allowed to do it is difficult.”

WATCH: Alberta municipalities’ rules about cannabis rules differ

Don Belanger, program manager for the Capital City Clean Up, said 248 warnings have been issued to smokers since cannabis became legal on Oct. 17. There have been eight complaints about cannabis smoking in the last week-and-a-half, and three tickets have been issued to people smoking on LRT platforms.

“The community overall is doing pretty good. In terms of the smoking community and what they do,” Belanger said.

“I know in Edmonton, there’s still a large number of smokers. To get 248 warnings issued tells us there’s a lot more responsible smokers out there and they’re doing the responsible thing.”

Belanger said there are many things smokers can do to ensure they follow the rules, such as going 10 paces away from doorways, windows and transit stops as well as checking maps of where the permitted smoking areas are.

READ MORE: New University of Alberta cannabis policy will designate pot-smoking zones

However, he said the onus ultimately lies with the smoker.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to the smoker to make sure they know where they’re supposed to be and take that responsibility on,” Belanger said.

John Sprague has smoked for the last 20 years. He finds the new rules confusing as well but said he is being mindful so he doesn’t break them.

“You have to always look out and watch around and make sure you’re the proper distance away,” Sprague said.

Approximately 100 signs outlining the new rules are expected to go up in the river valley and roughly 35 will be placed in larger parks. Belanger said residents should expect to see them in the coming weeks.