Major road construction project wraps up in Lethbridge

It has been a big year for road construction in Lethbridge and as the season comes to an end, so too does one of the city’s biggest projects: opening Metis Trail from Garry Drive to Walsh Drive.

“We are excited to have this important traffic corridor open to the public,” said Richard Brummund, City of Lethbridge road infrastructure manager.

“We know that west Lethbridge is the fastest-growing area of our city and these new connections and expanded roadways will help us manage additional traffic.”

READ MORE: Slow down: Construction season causing concern in Lethbridge residential areas

Although abnormal temperatures and snowfall in the early spring and fall have all played a part in causing temporary delays on road work in the city this year, that didn’t seem to stop this project coming to a close on time.

The new roadway, that is now officially open to traffic, has been two years in the making. City officials said it will now provide a much-needed alternate route to relieve traffic congestion in the area.

“With all the development, there was a lot of pressure on the existing roads.

“This is really gong to relieve the pressure and the delay from traffic with all of the attractions here and so traffic should move a lot quicker,” said Brummund.

READ MORE: City of Lethbridge updates major construction projects

Now with winter around the corner, drivers may notice the construction season coming to an end, but officials say there’s still a lot of work to be done.

One main focus the city will have next year is twinning University Drive from the community stadium to Sunridge, transitioning the roadway from two lanes to four.

The project began its design phase last spring and is expected to begin construction next spring.