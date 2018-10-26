Kingston Bantam Ice Wolves fighting for 1st place

The Kingston AA Bantam Ice Wolves are off to a howling start in the Lakeshore Girls Hockey League.

Jason Brunet’s club won their first six games before falling to the Durham West Lightning last weekend.

“It’s a good start,” said defenceman Casey Morton.

“We got an eye-opener when we lost to Durham,” added Morton.

“It taught us a valuable lesson. It taught us that we have to come prepared to play every game. If we don’t, there’s a chance we won’t come out on top. We’re a very good team but we have to show up to prove it every game.”

Brunet says it’s a talented group of girls that strive to get better with every practice and every game they play. Most of the girls have played together for a number of years which helps the team’s chemistry, he says.

“We’re really coming along as a team,” said forward Lexa Shetler.

“Were a close-knit unit, always willing to help each other out,” added the right-winger.

“We have a tremendous amount of chemistry but we need to communicate with each other a little bit better and accumulate as many points as we can for the rest of the season. Our goal is to win the Lakeshore League and qualify for the Ontario championships next March in Mississauga.”

“Our team really backs each other up,” said the coach’s daughter, Alexis Brunet.

The 14-year-old forward says her goal, like many others on the team, is to one day play for the Junior Ice Wolves in the Provincial Women’s League.

“It won’t be easy. I have to work really hard to earn a spot. I just have to keep improving over the next couple of years and hopefully, my hard work will pay off.”

The Bantam Ice Wolves hope to continue their winning ways on Sunday afternoon at the Kingston Invista Centre. They will play Whitby. Game time is 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct 30, at 7pm they will host the Belleville Bearcats.