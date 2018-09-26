Kingston Ice Wolves are off to a winning start in provincial Junior Women’s hockey

The Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League is underway and for the first time in their six-year history, the Kingston Ice Wolves have started the season 2-0.

Last weekend at the Invista Centre, the Ice Wolves coached by Troy Sweet, defeated the Southwest Windsor Wildcats 3-0 and the Toronto Aeros 3-2.

It was their first-ever victory over the Aeros since joining the league in 2012.

“Two big wins have really got us going,” said Tatum White, who scored the winning goal against Toronto in overtime.

White is just 16 years old. She’s already committed to play for Syracuse University in 2020. This is her second season with the Ice Wolves in the PWHL.

“We’ve got a lot of talent on this year’s team,” added White, an honours student at Frontenac Secondary School.

“The girls are amazing. We bond really well both on and off the ice. This is only the beginning of the season and already we’re raising a few eyebrows across the league.”

Another player who’s committed to Syracuse in the NCAA is 17-year old defenceman Mae Batherson. She joined the club from Windsor, N.S.

“I’m heading to Syracuse in 2019,” said Batherson.

“They wanted me to play a high level of hockey this year and told me that Kingston and the PWHL is a good place to play and work on my game. I’m a long way from home but this team has accepted me and made me feel like I’m part of their family.”

The Ice Wolves look to continue their winning ways with a couple of games this weekend in the Wolves’ den at the Invista Centre.

On Friday at 7.30 p.m., they’ll host the Whitby Wolves. Then on Sunday afternoon, the Oakville Hornets pay a visit to the Limestone City. Game time is 12:30 p.m.