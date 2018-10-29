‘Odd Jobs’: From tasting chocolate to rebuilding dinosaurs — a look at some of Canada’s most unique jobs

There are countless ways to make a living but have you ever wondered what some of Canada’s oddest jobs are? A Global News YouTube series called Odd Jobs takes an inside look at a day in the life of someone with a not-so-typical 9-5 job. Watch the series below.

Fireworks operator

“You have to be very careful, you have a lot of people working around explosions.”

Have you ever watched a fireworks show and wondered how the bursts of light are timed to explode in perfect harmony with the music? Paul Csukassy brings us behind the scenes at one of the world’s largest fireworks competitions held in Montreal to see how a crew of pyrotechnicians bring these beautiful masterpieces to life.

Court sketch artist

“You’re not here. I’m going to show you what happened. And that’s what my job is.”

Canadian courts have strict rules when it comes to cameras in the courtroom, making the role of sketch artists critical in capturing the legal proceedings involving some of the most notorious killers and criminals. Courtroom sketch artist Pam Davies reveals what it’s like to illustrate some of Canada’s highest-profile cases, including the trials of Paul Bernardo and Jian Ghomeshi.

Dinosaur sculptor

“You’re uncovering something that hasn’t seen the light of day for 65-75 million years.”

Canadian sculptor Peter May takes us inside the world’s largest dinosaur factory in Trenton, Ont. May created the dinosaur sculptures featured in the Jurassic Park film series and built a career bringing prehistoric skeletons to life in museums around the world. He reveals what it’s like to recreate creatures that are millions of years old, and why he’s focusing more of his time on building moderns mammals.

Know someone in Canada with an odd/cool/unique job? Let us know.