October 26, 2018 2:15 pm

Police say man stabbed outside Innisfil bar

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe Police cruisers outside of the service's station in Innisfil.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Friday at around 12:45 a.m., officers received a report of a disturbance in the Innisfil Beach Road and St. John’s Road area.

Police say the investigation revealed an altercation had occurred in the parking lot outside of a bar.

Officers say a 27-year-old man was stabbed and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers are now appealing for witnesses.

“There was a large crowd of people in the parking lot at the time of the altercation,” the police release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

