Penticton Indian Band mulling ‘adrenaline super park’ in South Okanagan

Ziplines, a waterpark and a motorsports super centre are some of the many ideas being explored for a possible, and massive, park near Penticton.

This week, Avion Developments and the Penticton Indian Band issued a one-page press release stating that they were exploring an “exciting opportunity that will have significant economic impact on the region for generations to come.” The 11-paragraph statement also said the two organizations “are in the due diligence stages of planning an ‘adrenaline super park’ facility.”

According to Avion and PIB, the concept consists of a family oriented action adventure park that will have a sky chair with walking and nature trails accommodating access to ziplines, a mountain coaster, a waterpark, and a multi-level, mountain-bike terrain park showcasing cultural heritage and environmental stewardship.

The proposed project will be an adventure playground that complements the area by adding a host of activities to the Penticton and South Okanagan areas. The project will also consist of a motorsports super centre that will include an asphalt oval, a world-class, member-based road course, a go-kart track, and an off-road vehicle thrill park.

Global News reached out to Mike Campol, director of projects and partnerships with PIB, for conceptual drawings. Campol, though, said he was unable to share any location specifics or images.

By potentially adding motorsports activities, it appears Avion and PIB are taking aim at Area 27 Motorsports Park near Oliver and Penticton Speedway, two well-established auto/racing venues.

The press release also said additional attractions include an amphitheatre, concert stage and bullriding event centre adjacent to an RV park and tenting facility along with a park village for shops, restaurants and support facilities to provide a complete on-site experience.

Avion and PIB listed a series of benefits the super park would have, such as

Respectful use of relatively unutilized land with a reasonable footprint while creating significant community pride, employment and economic development

The project will invigorate the tourist base in Western Canada to come and enjoy the wide variety of thrilling features located on the site and extend the current tourist season in the South Okanagan

Significant number of long-term jobs for youth emphasizing employment career growths in tourism, construction and management.

The super park will create very significant, unique and valuable adjacency and business opportunities for PIB band members and Penticton area businesses. Spin off businesses and economic activities in the proximity of these types of adventure parks have proven to provide a vast range of economic growth and business opportunities.

There was no word as to when, or if, construction of this possible park will take place.

On its website, the PIB says it is comprised of three reserves. Penticton IR No. 1 is located at the south end of Okanagan Lake. Immediately west of the City of Penticton, IR No. 1 comprises an area of 19,277 hectares (47,630 acres). Penticton IR No. 2 is located within the City of Penticton and comprises an area of 13.1 hectares (32.4 acres) in size. Penticton IR No. 3A is located adjacent the northwest corner of IR No. 1 and has an area of 146.5 hectares (362 acres).