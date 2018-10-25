Algonquin Park turned into winter wonderland by snow

Algonquin Park was transformed into a winter wonderland on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the park’s account, the treetops and ground were blanketed in snow on Wednesday morning.

We woke up to a winter wonderland in #AlgonquinPark this morning! 😮❄️ pic.twitter.com/DGaMk6jYyX — Algonquin Park (@Algonquin_PP) October 24, 2018

However, with temperatures a few degrees above the freezing point, by Thursday afternoon the snow had already begun to melt in some areas of the park.

But those who love the frigid temperatures and scenic snow don’t have to worry. Environment Canada has predicted the area could receive showers or flurries overnight.

According to the weather agency’s seven-day forecast, the area is expected to receive more snow on Sunday, with snow and rain predicted to turn into showers and flurries on Monday and Tuesday.

And snow could be on the way for the Barrie area, too.

According to Environment Canada, mixed precipitation is expected to hit Barrie this weekend.

On Sunday, the weather agency is calling for periods of snow or rain, which will turn into showers and flurries by Monday.

However, with rain and a high of 8 C forecast for Tuesday, it appears the snow will not be around for a long time.