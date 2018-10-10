Name a park: The NCC wants your ideas on what to call Ottawa’s new riverside park

Naming a park in the nation’s capital could lead to some pretty serious bragging rights, and that’s just what the National Capital Commission is asking the public for.

On Wednesday, the NCC announced that it is looking for someone to name the new Ottawa River South Shore Riverfront Park.

The nine-kilometre park runs from Lebreton Flats along the Ottawa River, parallel to the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, to Mud Lake. According to the NCC, the park aims to “reconnect people with the historic Ottawa River by increasing accessibility to the shoreline.”

According to Mario Tremblay, a spokesperson for the NCC, the contest is open for all Canadians and this is the first time the NCC has looked to the public to name one of its parks. This initiative was first approved when the plan was finalized at the NCC board meeting on June 21.

According to the NCC, a park can be named after one of three things:

a person of national stature who has made a substantial contribution to the building of Canada and its identity in the world, or to an aspect of Canadian culture worthy of special recognition

a place or event with a significant historical or cultural legacy in Canada

a local or regional figure who has contributed to the building of the capital

So, no, “Parky McParkface” will not be an acceptable suggestion.

According to the NCC, the commission will collect and review all of the suggestions. After that, a short list of ideas will be submitted to a selection committee which will be composed of 13 representatives. Members will include those from local Indigenous communities, stakeholder groups and community associations, and six members of the NCC’s board of directors.

The committee will recommend a short list of up to three names to the NCC Board of Directors for approval.

The deadline for suggestions will be Oct. 23 and those interested can find the naming survey on the NCC’s website.