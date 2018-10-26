Fire damages West Kelowna church

Damage to a church in West Kelowna is extensive as the result of a fire late Thursday night.

West Kelowna fire crews were called to the church located in the 3700 block of Glenway Road off of Old Glenrosa Road where they found smoke coming from the structure.

“Upon arrival crews found a church under renovation with the attic space full of smoke and a smouldering fire in the insulation in the ceiling. Crews took great care to protect the new building materials with tarps prior to pulling the ceiling down to wet the insulation to minimize the damage caused by water application,” Assistant Chief Chad Gartrell said in a news release.

“Once inside the attic crews found several roof trusses had burnt completely through, the ceiling was removed until no more charring could be found.”

The cause of the fire is not suspicious.