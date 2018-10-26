Arby’s lowers threshold for giveaway over poor Detroit Red Wings performance

Arby’s has changed the rules of a long-standing fan giveaway, because the Detroit Red Wings are having trouble scoring.

For more than 10 years, the Atlanta-based fast food chain has provided Detroit fans with free curly fries after a player scores a hat trick. But the last Red Wings player to score three or more goals in a single game was Tomas Tatar against Anaheim in the 2016-17 season.

READ MORE: Red Wings claim winger de la Rose off waivers from Montreal

“We want to continue to reward fans and give them the best chance possible to get free Arby’s Curly Fries,” an Arby’s spokesperson told ESPN. “After last season, we realized there were too few occurrences of Hat Tricks, leaving fans hungry for more Curly Fries.”

There is no greater indictment of the Wings than Arby's changing their curly fries giveaway from "if a player scores a hat trick" to "if the team manages to score 3 goals in a single game" — Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) October 23, 2018

You know the Red Wings are bad when @Arbys changes their free curly fries promotion from a hat trick to 3 team goals. 😂😂😂 — Alex (@AlexCzy09) October 25, 2018

Fans will now be rewarded when the rebuilding team scores at least three goals in a game, not one player. The club reached that level in 39 of its 82 games last season and has already scored that many in three of the first nine games this season.

The Red Wings currently sit dead last in the NHL with a 1-6-2 record and next host the Winnipeg Jets (6-3-1) at Little Caesars Arena.