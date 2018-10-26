Northumberland OPP arrest man after stolen car breaks down on Hwy 401

Northumberland OPP made an easy arrest of an alleged car thief on Thursday morning after the vehicle broke down on Highway 401.

Around 9 a.m., OPP responded to a report of a disabled vehicle in the eastbound lanes in the Municipality of Brighton, about 35 kilometres east of Cobourg.

READ MORE: Cobourg Police Service to get 6.85% salary increase over 4 years: Arbitrator

Officers located a 2001 silver sedan with the hood up and also noticed a man outside of the vehicle waving down traffic.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen from Toronto on Wednesday night.

Steven Thorpe, 24, of Carnarvon Township, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 12.