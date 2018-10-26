Crime
October 26, 2018 1:43 am
Updated: October 26, 2018 2:26 am

RCMP engaged with man in standoff at Burnaby home

By and Global News

Police at the scene of a standoff in Burnaby on Thursday night.

Stephen Lyon / Global News
A A

There was a large police presence in Burnaby on Thursday night, where RCMP officers were engaged in a standoff with a person locked inside a home.

Multiple police vehicles were called to the residence on Canada Way between 18th Avenue and Edmonds Street.

Burnaby RCMP says they were called to a residence for a domestic violence dispute.

They were able to get a woman out of the house but a man who was known to police had locked himself inside the residence.

Police were then notified the man has a Canada wide warrant for his arrest.

Several neighbouring houses were evacuated, however police say there is no risk to public safety.

READ MORE: Eight-hour police standoff with distressed man in downtown Vancouver ends peacefully

Police could be heard attempting to speak to the person inside using a loud speaker.

Officers with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) were also called to the scene.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
burnaby rcmp
Burnaby standoff
ERT
Police
Police standoff
RCMP standoff

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News