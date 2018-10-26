RCMP engaged with man in standoff at Burnaby home
There was a large police presence in Burnaby on Thursday night, where RCMP officers were engaged in a standoff with a person locked inside a home.
Multiple police vehicles were called to the residence on Canada Way between 18th Avenue and Edmonds Street.
Burnaby RCMP says they were called to a residence for a domestic violence dispute.
They were able to get a woman out of the house but a man who was known to police had locked himself inside the residence.
Police were then notified the man has a Canada wide warrant for his arrest.
Several neighbouring houses were evacuated, however police say there is no risk to public safety.
Police could be heard attempting to speak to the person inside using a loud speaker.
Officers with the Emergency Response Team (ERT) were also called to the scene.
