Time Warner Center evacuated for 2nd time in 2 days, suspicious packages later cleared by NYPD

The Time Warner Center mall, which houses CNN’s New York offices, was evacuated Thursday as the New York Police Department investigated another pair of suspicious packages on the shopping complex’s third floor, before giving the all-clear 30 minutes later.

The unattended packages being evaluated by the @nypdnews at the Time Warner Center Mall. have been cleared. No threat or danger. https://t.co/gcrIkJA3jd — NYPD DCPI (@NYPDDCPI) October 26, 2018

The centre was evacuated for the first time Wednesday after crude pipe bombs were sent to CNN as well as former president Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters of California and others.

In total, 10 devices were discovered over the course of the week and police are currently searching for the perpetrator.

On Thursday, another pair of packages were found in the mall portion of the Time Warner building. The first floor of the mall remains open.

Police said they would provide more information as it became available. Law enforcement officials have told local media that the package does not look like those sent to CNN and other public figures earlier this week.

Rather, those found Thursday resembled unattended presents, though the bomb squad was sent in to investigate.

As a precaution, the NYPD is currently evaluating a pair of unattended packages at the Time Warner Center Mall. More information will be released as it becomes available. — NYPD DCPI (@NYPDDCPI) October 26, 2018

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that the devices found earlier this week, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged like booby-trapped package bombs that would explode upon opening, but they were still uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm.

READ MORE: Investigators are treating pipe bomb packages as ‘live devices,’ not hoaxes

–With files from the Associated Press.