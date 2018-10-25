Police investigating violent home invasion of terminally ill woman in Sicamous

Police in Sicamous are investigating a violent home invasion that took place early Wednesday morning and are asking for public assistance in identifying and locating the suspects.

According to police, the home invasion took place on Kappel Street at approximately 6:24 a.m., with two armed men forcing their way inside the home while a third suspect, a female, waited outside. Police added that a 59-year-old female occupant inside the home was bound and assaulted, with the suspects stealing two small safes, jewelry and prescription drugs before fleeing in a white Ford truck.

Police say the bound woman is terminally ill with cancer, that she was held at gunpoint and kicked in the face, suffering a fractured nose. She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP stated that the suspects are still at large despite a search that included police dog and air services. Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and believe the attack was not random.

A truck matching the description of the one used in the home invasion was reported stolen out of Armstrong on October 24th. That truck is a white 2003 Ford F-350 dually with B.C. license plate DN5358. The truck has orange lights on the roof and a distinctive rack in the box.

Police state the suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous and members of the public should not approach them or the vehicle. If they are spotted, you are asked to dial 911. Also, anyone with information about the truck, the suspects or the home invasion is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.