RCMP lay 24 charges after reported home invasion in northern Sask.

Deschambault Lake RCMP said seven people are facing charges after a reported home invasion in northern Saskatchewan.

Officers were called on Sept. 21, and found three men had been assaulted at a property in Deschambault Lake.

There was severe damage done to the home, including broken windows.

As a result of their investigation, RCMP have charged Blake Ballantyne, Elijah Fredrick Ballantyne, Jade Ballantyne, Jose Ballantyne, Jefferson Bradley Custer, Lester Custer, and a girl. The youth cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All are facing a charge of mischief over $5,000, except for Jose Ballantyne, 20, who will answer to one count of aggravated assault.

A total of 24 charges were laid. Other offences include possession of a weapon to commit an offence, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

The accused were remanded until a La Ronge provincial court appearance on Sept. 24.

RCMP are still investigating the matter.

Deschambault Lake is approximately 460 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.