We may catch a break this flu season, B.C. doctor says

Some good news on the health front: the flu this year may not be as bad as in previous years.

Dr. Aamir Bharmal, Fraser Health Medical Health Officer, says influenza season predictions are based on what’s happened in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We know in Australia and New Zealand that they did have a milder flu season this past year but we need to take that into perspective; when we look at the flu seasons in the past two years they’ve been particularly severe, so it is milder but in relation to some very serious flu seasons.”

READ MORE: Interior Health urges Okanagan residents to get immunized

Regardless, he says flu shots are recommended for everyone six months of age and older. They are free for most.

“Our recommendation is always to get it as early as possible in the flu season.”