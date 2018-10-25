Okanagan weather outlook: Round after round of rain on the way

After nearly a week of straight sun, the clouds returned for the fourth week of October in the Okanagan – and they came with some rain.

A brief taste of the rain was felt Tuesday night, Wednesday morning and at times on Thursday, with a more organized round rolling in late Thursday and continuing into Friday.

The weather pattern change has taken a toll on temperatures, knocking daytime highs back from the upper teens on Wednesday into the low teens on Thursday.

Clouds are helping out the overnight low department, though, as they act like a blanket, keeping in heat at night and raising morning lows into mid-single digits, which is where they will dip to early Friday.

Rain is expected to ease during the day on Friday before easing back to just a chance of showers into the afternoon hours, as the mercury climbs a few degrees into double digits under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds clear Friday night and beautiful sunny skies return Saturday as an upper ridge of high pressure briefly builds in for the day, helping temperatures rise from near the freezing mark in the morning to double digits in the afternoon.

Some clouds are slated to slide in late Saturday and bring with them another round of rain early Sunday with the next frontal system swinging in, dropping snow levels to 1600 to 2000 metres at times.

After a wet and cloudy start to the day on Sunday, some sunny breaks are expected later in the day as thermometers record readings back in double digits by late afternoon.

A bit of a break is on the way Monday and Tuesday, under partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon highs back in double digits before another system plows in with rain for Halloween on Wednesday, with a daytime high spooked out of double digits and into high single digits, around +9.

