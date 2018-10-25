Weather
October 25, 2018 5:27 pm

Hamilton Conservation Authority issues flood watch for Lake Ontario shoreline

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Hamilton Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for Hamilton.

A flood watch advisory has been issued for Hamilton’s shoreline.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority says strong winds are expected Saturday and Sunday, creating an increased risk of shoreline erosion and localized flooding due to storm surge and wave action.

The organization says maximum wind gusts of up to 65 km/h may result in waves reaching as high as 2.2 metres.

Officials say they will continue to monitor Lake Ontario wind conditions and lake levels closely and are asking residents to be cautious along the lakefront.

The flood watch is in effect until Monday.

Flood advisory
Flood watch
Flooding
Hamilton
Hamilton Conservation Authority
Hamilton flooding
HCA
high water levels
Lake Ontario
Strong Winds

