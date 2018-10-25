Moose Jaw hosting 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Curling Canada announced Thursday (Oct. 25) that the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be coming to Moose Jaw, Sask.

The tournament will be played Feb. 14-23 at Mosaic Place.

“Curling and Saskatchewan go hand in hand, and we saw first-hand in 2015 how Moose Jaw supports the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, so I know this was an easy decision for Curling Canada’s events team,” said Maureen Miller, chair of Curling Canada’s board of governors.

“Mosaic Place is a superb facility, and there is a dedicated group of volunteers and fans in Moose Jaw who will make the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and overwhelming success.”

The Friendly City played host to the 2015 Canadian women’s curling championship and also hosted the 2012 Canada Cup of Curling, which broke attendance records for the event.

“The city of Moose Jaw is thrilled to host the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts,” said Mayor Fraser Tolmie.

“Moose Jaw has a passion for championship curling. This is the second time we have been chosen to host the Scotties in our world-class facility, Mosaic Place, and we are very excited to extend our hospitality and provide some world-class curling!”

Before the 2012 Canada Cup, Moose Jaw played host to numerous other major curling events , including the 1983 world women’s championship, the 1979 world junior’s men’s championship and the 1944 Canadian senior men’s and women’s championship’s.

“The government of Saskatchewan is pleased the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is returning to Moose Jaw,” Gene Makowsky, minister of sport and minister responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan, said.

“It will be a privilege for our province to welcome Canada’s top talent in women’s curling, along with fans of the sport. Moose Jaw has a record of success in hosting curling championships and I’m sure will rise to the occasion in 2020.”

This will be the sixth time the Scotties Tournament of Hearts has been played in Saskatchewan.

Tickets for the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts are expected to go on sale in early 2019.