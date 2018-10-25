Spate of Old South break-ins prompts warning from London police

Residents in London’s Old South neighbourhood are being asked to make sure their homes are secure after a rash of break-ins.

Investigators say between Sept. 23 and Oct. 9, they received 13 reports of break-ins in the area.

In each case, police say the suspects tried to get into homes through unlocked doors and windows. If they were unable to, they’d then force their way in.

RELATED: Police investigating 25 break and enters in north London

The incidents took place between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and when no one was home.

Officers say their Crime Analysis Unit noticed the pattern using the department’s online Crime Map tool.

London police are asking everyone to ensure they take steps to help keep their homes safe and to report any suspicious behaviour they may notice.

Police are reminding people to keep their homes secure and to report any suspicious behaviour.