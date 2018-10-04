Couple charged following a dozen break-ins in east London

A London couple is facing charges in connection to a dozen break-ins at a Commissioners Road East apartment building.
Investigators allege that between May 28 and Sept. 17 a person employed as a building manager waited for residents to leave their units and then entered with a master key.
Police say items including cash and jewelry worth approximately $51,070 were stolen.
A 30-year-old man from London is facing 12 breaking and entering charges, while a 28-year-old woman from London has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously.
