Calgary police helicopter helps nab suspected carjackers

Calgary police employed their helicopter to track down suspects allegedly linked to a carjacking incident Wednesday night.

It all started on 5 Avenue S.E around 10:40 p.m., police said.

Police said a driver was forcibly removed from a vehicle.

The helicopter was called in, later finding the vehicle around the Crowfoot Shopping Centre in the northwest.

Three suspects were taken into custody, police said.

