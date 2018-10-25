Calgary police helicopter helps nab suspected carjackers
Calgary police employed their helicopter to track down suspects allegedly linked to a carjacking incident Wednesday night.
It all started on 5 Avenue S.E around 10:40 p.m., police said.
Police said a driver was forcibly removed from a vehicle.
The helicopter was called in, later finding the vehicle around the Crowfoot Shopping Centre in the northwest.
Three suspects were taken into custody, police said.
–With files from Global News’ Nathan Taylor
