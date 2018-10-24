Consumer
New Costco in east Regina set to open early November

By Marney Blunt Global News

A new, bigger Costco will be opening in Regina early November 2018.

A new, bigger Costco will be opening in Regina early next month.

The warehouse at 2110 Anaquod Road in the new Aurora Retail Centre will be officially be open on Friday, Nov. 2 at 8 a.m.

The store is located just three kilometres east down Victoria Avenue from its current location.

It will be approximately 157,500 square feet, about 30,000 square feet larger than its existing location. It will also have 863 parking stalls, and include a gas bar.

