Oshawa girl receives cards, support from community after surgery

Recovering from a surgery can be hard — especially when you’re seven years old.

For one young Oshawa girl, there are good days and bad days, but receiving a little gesture of support from the community is helping with her recovery.

The Brawns’ dining room table is full of get-well cards, and they keep coming in.

Earlier this month, a week after her birthday, Rylee Brawn underwent reconstructive surgery on her hips.

Rylee’s road to recovery will be long, but tearing into cards from the community makes her smile.

“She might have been having a rough time when the cards started to come in, and just seeing her open up the cards and not even knowing the people that they’re from is absolutely amazing and so heartwarming,” said Jodi Brawn, Rylee’s mom.

Rylee was born with a condition that affects her muscles. She is non-verbal so she might not be able to express her appreciation through words, but the way her face lights up says it all.

“I think it has really played a huge effect on her mind, body and spirit. She’s just been a lot happier, and I think the recovery has happened quicker than it probably would have without those cards,” said Jodi.

While she enjoys playing and watching videos as well as stickers, this past summer Rylee joined the Durham Region Challenger Baseball league. Tracy Roulston from the league started a “Cards for Rylee” campaign, posting it all over social media.

“You know they’re in pain. You know they’ve been through so much prior to surgery so it’s just rewarding to see that child smile. I would definitely like to see a minimum of 300 cards delivered to Rylee,” said Roulston.

Baseball season may be over, but the second-grader is determined to be back on the diamond for another season.

For now, Rylee will continue to recover as she receives more cards of support.

If you want to send Rylee a card, you can mail it to 510 Palmtree Cres., Oshawa, Ont., L1K 2H2.