Donors fund life-saving equipment for Saskatchewan newborns

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation is crossing items off its wish list.

A ventilator and an ultrasound system have been purchased for newborn babies in Saskatoon’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Officials said because premature babies often struggle to breathe on their own, putting these two pieces of equipment into practice is extremely important to improve outcomes.

“The ventilator is a great addition to our state-of-the-art neonatal transport service in Saskatchewan, it’s a key way to support lung function in fragile newborns,” neonatologist Dr. Sibasis Daspal said in a press release.

“To provide the best care to sick babies in the NICU, the ultrasound system will be used as a point of care device to assess vital organs such as the lungs and kidneys.”

The new equipment was bought with a grant from the Timken Foundation of Canton and funds previously donated by the non-profit charity Bloom.

The 48-bed NICU will be located on the top floor of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, which is currently under construction. The hospital is set to open late 2019.