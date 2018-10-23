Canada
Saskatoon STARS team wins international championship

Flight nurse Jenny Thorpe (left) and flight paramedic Matt Hogan (right), with Saskatoon’s STARS air ambulance, won first place at an international competition on Oct. 23.

The team representing Saskatoon STARS air ambulance won first place Tuesday at the Association of Air Medical Services’ 2018 Sim Cup in Phoenix, Ariz.

Flight nurse Jenny Thorpe and flight paramedic Matt Hogan showed off their critical care skills during mock simulations to beat out 11 other teams at the international competition.

READ MORE: 1st Saskatoon team to represent STARS at international championship

This was the first time a Saskatoon team represented STARS at the Sim Cup.

The helicopter EMS service provides transportation for critically ill and injured patients, from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

