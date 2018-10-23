Saskatoon STARS team wins international championship

The team representing Saskatoon STARS air ambulance won first place Tuesday at the Association of Air Medical Services’ 2018 Sim Cup in Phoenix, Ariz.

Flight nurse Jenny Thorpe and flight paramedic Matt Hogan showed off their critical care skills during mock simulations to beat out 11 other teams at the international competition.

This was the first time a Saskatoon team represented STARS at the Sim Cup.

The helicopter EMS service provides transportation for critically ill and injured patients, from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

We are proud to announce that Jenny Thorpe and Matt Hogan of STARS Saskatoon are the winners of the 2018 Sim Cup! Congratulations team! #amtc2018 #WeAreAllSTARS pic.twitter.com/YWV2mXppws — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) October 23, 2018