Alberta environment minister says federal energy bill C-69 inadequate in current form

Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips says a key piece of federal legislation that would overhaul energy projects can’t become law in its current form.

Phillips was in Ottawa Wednesday to convince the Senate that Bill C-69 needs to be fixed.

READ MORE: Opponents of Bill C-69 hold rally in Calgary hoping to suspend energy legislation

The bill, which is under consideration in the Senate, would create a new Impact Assessment Agency and replace the National Energy Board with the Canadian Energy Regulator.

It introduces new timelines and specific steps that companies and governments will have to take in order for new energy projects to go ahead.

READ MORE: Alberta to send 2 ministers to Ottawa to fight Bill C-69: ‘Stop the regulatory merry-go-round’

Phillips says Alberta supports the federal government’s intention to modernize the assessment process and its goal of having greater confidence in the regulatory system.

But she says there have been a number of recent failures and delays in approving major projects and her province needs certainty that Albertans can go to work.

READ MORE: Kenney accuses Notley’s NDP of dropping the ball on fighting anti-pipeline bills

Phillips says Alberta is looking for more clarity in the legislation, including on review timelines, and wants clearly spelled out that downstream emissions — from the burning of fossil fuels — would be excluded from reviews.