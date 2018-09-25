Premier Notley speaking at Calgary’s International Pipeline Conference

Premier Rachel Notley is delivering a speech at the annual International Pipeline Conference in Calgary Tuesday morning.

Notley is speaking at the conference just weeks after the expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline was quashed by the Federal Court of Appeal on the grounds the federal government did not consult properly with First Nations and did not take into account the impact of tanker traffic on marine life.

Notley will speak to the media after her keynote speech and Global News will livestream the media availability.

The Alberta premier said the 22-week pipeline review timeline announced by the federal government last Friday is reasonable but that Albertans are skeptical.

The Trans Mountain project would double the existing line from Alberta to B.C. to triple the amount of oil shipped to the coast, allowing producers to sell to Pacific Rim markets and fetch a better price.

The 12th annual International Pipeline Conference is organized by representatives of energy corporations, energy and pipeline associations and regulatory agencies.

The five-day event hosts members of the pipeline industry from around the world.

— More to come…