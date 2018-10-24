Cannabis NB sells about $950K in first 48 hours of legalization

Cannabis NB sold about $950,000 of product on its website and in its retail stores within the first 48 hours after legalization.

The Crown corporation released the numbers Wednesday.

In-store sales during those two days totalled $872,758, while online sales reached $71,083.

The top three areas with the largest in-store sales were Fredericton and Oromocto, Saint John and Rothesay, and Moncton and Dieppe.

Cannabis NB points out that while it ordered “a full portfolio” of products to stock its stores, problems encountered by the licensed producers meant it did not receive the full shipments.

“Retail stores in communities bordering other provinces, such as Sackville and Campbellton, have seen higher-than-expected demand because of customers coming from other provinces,” read a statement from Cannabis NB president and CEO, Brian Harriman.

Cannabis NB says it is monitoring inventory and will work with suppliers to get inventory to normal levels. It does not anticipate having any store closures at this point.

In Nova Scotia, at least two NSLC outlets were forced to close early last week when they ran out of inventory.

Joseph Howe NSLC is the most recent location to run dry. Many customers doing 180’s when they see the sign posted inside the door. #Halifax #Cannabis pic.twitter.com/oxKFPDBWkZ — 🎃 Scaremy Keefe 👻 (@Jeremy_Keefe) October 19, 2018

The Crown corporation says it has a wide range of price options, but the supply shortage means not everything on the spectrum is available.

“Cannabis NB does not currently have its full planned portfolio available. However, once fully implemented, there will be a broader range of price points,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Cannabis NB has revamped its website after concerns were raised by Health Canada last week.

Photographs on the site had depicted people smiling and posing for selfies, which may have violated federal regulations.

The agency has since removed those photos and plans to adjust some wording.