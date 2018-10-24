Cannabis NB revamps website after concerns raised about pictures

Cannabis NB has made some changes to its website after concerns were raised by Health Canada last week.

The Crown agency came under scrutiny for its product descriptions and pictures of people smiling, posing for selfies and holding yoga poses – images that may violate federal regulations.

The agency has removed the photos and says it may adjust some of the wording.

The website includes categories such as connect, refresh and discover, which the agency has described as educational tools to begin the discussion with customers on their needs.

According to figures released Wednesday, Cannabis NB had roughly $950,000 dollars in sales during its first 48 hours in business, and more than $71,000 of that revenue was generated by online sales.

Cannabis NB President Brian Harriman says the sales figures were in line with expectations.