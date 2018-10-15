Cannabis NB’s website goes live, prices starting at $8.50 a gram

New Brunswickers now know how much they’ll be paying for legal cannabis, and can start “window shopping” ahead of legalization on Wednesday.

Cannabis NB’s website is live, although the ability to purchase product won’t be turned on until Oct. 17.

According to the site, the price of dried flower cannabis will range from $8.50 to $15.50 a gram.

Meanwhile, pre-rolled joints will cost about $6.50.

Extracts and accessories are also available for sale.

The website details how to choose cannabis based on the desired effects, how to spot when cannabis is “off” and how to keep it fresh. It even offers step-by-step instructions (complete with photographs) on how to roll a joint.

The website also includes links to resources on how to use cannabis safely, as well as details surrounding laws and legislation.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) also revealed its cannabis prices Monday, setting a gram of flower between $6.33 to $10.99 and up.