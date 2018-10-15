Starting at just over $6 a gram: Nova Scotia unveils legal cannabis prices

A gram of cannabis will cost Nova Scotians anywhere from $6.33 to $10.99 and up when the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation starts selling the stuff — legally — on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The Crown corporation unveiled its pricing strategy on Monday.

There will be three categories of cannabis pricing: value, core, and premium. According to the NSLC, the price of cannabis will follow the same “pricing strategy, structure and principles” that they use to manage alcohol categories.

READ: Halifax police officers not allowed to smoke cannabis nearly a month before duty

The prices, which include taxes, will be adjusted as required based on market conditions.

For now, one gram of flower is priced at $6.33 to $8.49 for value cannabis, $9.00 to $10.98 for core cannabis, and $10.99 and above for premium cannabis.

Specific prices will be determined by brand and package sizes, with the price per gram decreasing as the product package size increases.

The NSLC points out pre-rolls and accessories will also be available but didn’t specify prices. Seeds and cannabis oil will not be available on Oct. 17 but will be added to their inventory as soon as they are available from the producers.

WATCH: Maritime doctors urge safety, education as recreational cannabis legalization nears

The Crown corporation also says that on Oct. 17, they will have less than 40 per cent of the cannabis ordered because of “a variety of challenges experienced by cannabis licensed producers.”

They currently have 97 products representing 52 strains in their inventory.

“Based on estimated sale projections, we expect to have a three-week supply of inventory on hand this week. The supply challenges are being experienced nationwide and are not exclusive to Nova Scotia,” the NSLC said in a news release.

Cannabis will be available online and at 12 NSLC stores across the province beginning Oct. 17.